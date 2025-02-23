WWE NXT Live Event Results 2.22.25: Ethan Page Battles Je’Von Evans, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida on Saturday with Ethan Page taking on Je’Von Evans, plus more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Javier Bernal def. Riley Osborne

* Sol Ruca & Zaria def. Stevie Turner & Laney Reid

* Niko Vance def. Drake Morreaux

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Lexis King def. Joe Coffey

* Jacey Jayne def. Brinley Reece

* Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, & Tyson Dupont def. Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, & Uriah Connors

* Lola Vice def. Jazmyn Nyx

* Lumberjack Match: Ethan Page def. Je’Von Evans