WWE NXT Live Event Results 2.22.25: Ethan Page Battles Je’Von Evans, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida on Saturday with Ethan Page taking on Je’Von Evans, plus more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Javier Bernal def. Riley Osborne
* Sol Ruca & Zaria def. Stevie Turner & Laney Reid
* Niko Vance def. Drake Morreaux
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Lexis King def. Joe Coffey
* Jacey Jayne def. Brinley Reece
* Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, & Tyson Dupont def. Andre Chase, Kale Dixon, & Uriah Connors
* Lola Vice def. Jazmyn Nyx
* Lumberjack Match: Ethan Page def. Je’Von Evans
#NXTSebring An injured @MrStoneWWE introduces @StevieTurnerWWE and her partner for tonight, @lainey_wwe. Their opponents: @SolRucaWWE and @ZariaWWE_! pic.twitter.com/oWOmQVtR2R
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring @giulia0221g is here in @lolavicewwe's corner, and despite some early misdirection over who her opponent is, she soon takes control over @Jazmyn_nyx_wwe in the style of the late, great Eddie Guerrero! pic.twitter.com/UOCZNMRD4Z
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025
#NXTSebring "Boo this man!" #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/M5RRQ9GAjn
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2025