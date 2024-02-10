wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 2.9.24: Lyra Valkyrie Defends Against Lola Vice

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lyra Valkyria NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Josh Briggs def. Oro Mensah
* Chase U (Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail) def. Brinley Reece & Sol Ruca
* Luca Crusifino def. Je’Von Evans
* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Enhancement Talent & Malik Blade
* Arianna Grace def. Karmen Petrovic
* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair
* Noam Dar def. Brooks Jensen
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo) (c) def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice

