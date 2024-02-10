wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 2.9.24: Lyra Valkyrie Defends Against Lola Vice
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Josh Briggs def. Oro Mensah
* Chase U (Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail) def. Brinley Reece & Sol Ruca
* Luca Crusifino def. Je’Von Evans
* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Enhancement Talent & Malik Blade
* Arianna Grace def. Karmen Petrovic
* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair
* Noam Dar def. Brooks Jensen
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo) (c) def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice
My favorite pictures I took from #NXTCrystalRiver last night! pic.twitter.com/6XPX1X3N3f
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
#NXTCrystalRiver @SolRucaWWE is back! She and @brinleyreecewwe teamed up against @jacyjaynewwe and @theahail_wwe, Brinley falling prey to Thea's Kimura Lock. pic.twitter.com/FkRmxbmYFF
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 10, 2024
#NXTCrystalRiver A landslide victory! Even in single combat, @lolavicewwe was not ready for @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/Rtm6FoFx8C
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 10, 2024
I finally witnessed @LucaCrusifino win live! This is an amazing event, and this match made it even better! #NXTCRYSTALRIVER #WWENEXT pic.twitter.com/KKScx3pp9r
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
The First Match at #NXTCRYSTALRIVER was Amazing! Up next: the first Crystal River Tag Team Match in 5 Years! This is already an Amazing Event.#NXTCRYSTALRIVER #NXTLIVE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Wwz60aBQSJ
— George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024
