WWE NXT Live Event Results 2.9.24: Lyra Valkyrie Defends Against Lola Vice

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Josh Briggs def. Oro Mensah

* Chase U (Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail) def. Brinley Reece & Sol Ruca

* Luca Crusifino def. Je’Von Evans

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer def. Enhancement Talent & Malik Blade

* Arianna Grace def. Karmen Petrovic

* Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair

* Noam Dar def. Brooks Jensen

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo) (c) def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice

My favorite pictures I took from #NXTCrystalRiver last night! pic.twitter.com/6XPX1X3N3f — George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024

I finally witnessed @LucaCrusifino win live! This is an amazing event, and this match made it even better! #NXTCRYSTALRIVER #WWENEXT pic.twitter.com/KKScx3pp9r — George Micro (@GeorgeMicro1) February 10, 2024