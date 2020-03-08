WWE NXT Live Event Results 3.7.20 – KUSHIDA Battles Bobby Fish, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Saturday with a KUSHIDA vs. Bobby Fish main event, plus more. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful:

* Rik Bugez def. Tino Sabatelli. Sabatelli attacked Bugez after the match was done and Denzel DeJournette ran out for the save.

* Indi Hartwell def. Emily Andzulis

* Jeet Rama def. Cal Bloom by DQ

* Kacy Catanzaro & Shotzi Blackheart def. MJ Jenkins & Brianna Brandy

* Tyler Breeze def. Dorian Mak

* Chelsea Green def. Marina Shafir

That feeling when you hear the ignorant things that come out of wrestling fan’s mouths. @ImChelseaGreen #TheFuture #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/c1mHxV8vzo — Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 8, 2020

You keep putting opponents in front of @ImChelseaGreen and she will keep getting victories! #TheFuture #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/t1WKp3Xxwf — Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 8, 2020

* Killian Dain def. Denzel DeJournette

* KUSHIDA def. Bobby Fish