wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 3.7.20 – KUSHIDA Battles Bobby Fish, More

March 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida NXT 5-15-19 WWE

WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Saturday with a KUSHIDA vs. Bobby Fish main event, plus more. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful:

* Rik Bugez def. Tino Sabatelli. Sabatelli attacked Bugez after the match was done and Denzel DeJournette ran out for the save.

* Indi Hartwell def. Emily Andzulis

* Jeet Rama def. Cal Bloom by DQ

* Kacy Catanzaro & Shotzi Blackheart def. MJ Jenkins & Brianna Brandy

* Tyler Breeze def. Dorian Mak

* Chelsea Green def. Marina Shafir

* Killian Dain def. Denzel DeJournette

* KUSHIDA def. Bobby Fish

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading