WWE NXT Live Event Results 3.7.20 – KUSHIDA Battles Bobby Fish, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Orlando, Florida on Saturday with a KUSHIDA vs. Bobby Fish main event, plus more. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful:
* Rik Bugez def. Tino Sabatelli. Sabatelli attacked Bugez after the match was done and Denzel DeJournette ran out for the save.
Welcome back to #NXTOrlando @TinoSabbatelli #nxt
— Queen Libby 👸🏻🖤 (@lahill122) March 8, 2020
* Indi Hartwell def. Emily Andzulis
.@indi_hartwell admiring her #Impressive win! #NXTOrlando
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 8, 2020
* Jeet Rama def. Cal Bloom by DQ
* Kacy Catanzaro & Shotzi Blackheart def. MJ Jenkins & Brianna Brandy
What an incredible move by @Shotziblack! #NXTOrlando
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 8, 2020
* Tyler Breeze def. Dorian Mak
* Chelsea Green def. Marina Shafir
That feeling when you hear the ignorant things that come out of wrestling fan's mouths. @ImChelseaGreen #TheFuture #NXTOrlando
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 8, 2020
You keep putting opponents in front of @ImChelseaGreen and she will keep getting victories! #TheFuture #NXTOrlando
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) March 8, 2020
* Killian Dain def. Denzel DeJournette
* KUSHIDA def. Bobby Fish
