WWE NXT Live Event Results 3.8.18: EC3 Debuts, UK Title Match, More (Pics)

– NXT held a house show on Thursday night in Dade City, Florida. The show saw EC3’s NXT debut and a UK Championship match. Results are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* No Way Jose defeated Adrian Jaoude.

* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah.

* Raul Mendoza defeated Dan Matha.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Riddick Moss.

* Ethan Carter III defeated Kassius Ohno.

* SAnitY defeated Heavy Machinery.

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Oney Lorcan in the match of the night.

* Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Jessie Elaban defeated Shayna Baszler, Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne.