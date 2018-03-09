wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 3.8.18: EC3 Debuts, UK Title Match, More (Pics)
– NXT held a house show on Thursday night in Dade City, Florida. The show saw EC3’s NXT debut and a UK Championship match. Results are below, per Wrestling Inc:
* No Way Jose defeated Adrian Jaoude.
* Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah.
* Raul Mendoza defeated Dan Matha.
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Riddick Moss.
* Ethan Carter III defeated Kassius Ohno.
* SAnitY defeated Heavy Machinery.
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Oney Lorcan in the match of the night.
* Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Jessie Elaban defeated Shayna Baszler, Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne.
So @_StarDESTROYER and @PeteDunneYxB just had one of the best matches I’ve ever seen in #NXTDadeCity. You can’t miss @WWENXT! #WeAreNXT
— Dijak (@DonovanDijak) March 9, 2018
This match is for the UK Title!! #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/KDwCJv9O45
— CM Smiley (@smileybabiboo) March 9, 2018
If you're not at #NXTDadeCity….
You're missing @KassiusOhno vs @TheRealEC3. pic.twitter.com/0wMewhWsLh
— Bryan (@NerdxFerguson) March 9, 2018
HOLY SMOKES!! @KassiusOhno vs. EC3?! #OHNO #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/KnzWZnvrWT
— Karen Peterson (@KarenNerdsOut) March 9, 2018