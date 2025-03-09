WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa: Last Man Standing Match Main Event

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand earlier tonight at the University Area Community Complex (UACDC) in Tampa, FL. Here are results, via :

* Javier Bernal def. Oro Mensah

* Jaida Parker def. Layla Diggs

* Joe Coffey def. Bronco Nima. The masked men appeared at ringside but did not attack.

* Wolfgang & Mark Coffey def. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

* Trick Williams def. Brooks Jensen. Jensen had a look and an act similar to Rick Rude. After the match, Williams called out Eddy Thorpe and the two brawled before securty took Thorpe to the back.

* Niko Vance def. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

* Yoshiki Inamura def. Charlie Dempsey

* Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer argued about their match at NXT Roadblock, but were interrupted by Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace. This led to a tag match, which Giulia and Vaquer won.

* Sol Ruca & ZARIA def. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

* Last Man Standing: Ethan Page def. Je’Von Evans