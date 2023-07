WWE NXT Live Event Results 7.21.23: Cora Jade and Bron Breakker Team Up

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal

* Ivy Nile def. Karmen Petrovic

* Joe Gacy def. Boa

* Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Dante Chen

* Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez def. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

* Brooks Jensen def. Charlie Dempsey

* Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & SCRYPTS def. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Axiom

* Nathan Frazer def. Eddy Thorpe

* Cora Jade & Bron Breakker def. Chase U (Thea Hail & Duke Hudson)

Main event at #NXTLakeland — Cora Jade and Bron Breakker vs Chase U. (Thea Hail & Duke Hudson) pic.twitter.com/OLMENeeU2t — Christopher (@DrChristopherC) July 22, 2023

Just hank putting in work tonight at #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/B0OoJmj3hc — ZEROGEAR97 EVOL NIGHTS (@Kevin55529608) July 22, 2023