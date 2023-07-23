WWE NXT Live Event Results 7.22.23: Tiffany Stratton Defends Women’s Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event last night in Gainesville, Florida and the full results are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Lyra Valkyria def. Kiana James

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Tavion Heights & Luca Crusifino

* Dante Chen def. Quincy Elliott (w/Alivia Ash)

* Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

* Dragon Lee def. Axiom

* Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport fought to a no contest.

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

* Trick Williams def. Oro Mensah. Mensah, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson attacked Williams after with Carmelo Hayes making the save.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Thea Hail