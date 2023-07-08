WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo: Six-Man Tag Headlines

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Thea Hail (w/ Duke Hudson) def. Lola Vice

* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Kale Dixon & Luca Crusifino

* Yulisa Leon def. Stevie Turner

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Antoine Frazier & Bryson Montana

* Blair Davenport def. Gigi Dolin

* Dijak def. Scrypts

* Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights def. Eddy Thorpe & Tiller Hare

* NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Kelani Jordan

* Axiom, Carmelo Hayes & Wes Lee def. Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer & Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson)