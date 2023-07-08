wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo: Six-Man Tag Headlines
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Thea Hail (w/ Duke Hudson) def. Lola Vice
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Kale Dixon & Luca Crusifino
* Yulisa Leon def. Stevie Turner
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Antoine Frazier & Bryson Montana
* Blair Davenport def. Gigi Dolin
* Dijak def. Scrypts
* Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights def. Eddy Thorpe & Tiller Hare
* NXT Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Kelani Jordan
* Axiom, Carmelo Hayes & Wes Lee def. Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer & Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson)
Tonight was special! #NXTLargo
📸: @coachweaver1983 pic.twitter.com/rWgCdpUQFf
— Axiom (@Axiom_WWE) July 8, 2023
And Still 🔥🔥😍😍 @tiffstrattonwwe #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/vfo6UwDkTn
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) July 8, 2023
#NXTLargo with my wife!!! pic.twitter.com/kvksNbEIwH
— KMW (@slowedbykmw) July 8, 2023
Left it all out there! #NXTLargo surprising match of the night! pic.twitter.com/OhOo6ktCFn
— KMW (@slowedbykmw) July 8, 2023
#NXTLargo only 2 haft pic.twitter.com/69SBZhNqip
— A ❣️ (@amandaneb) July 8, 2023
