WWE NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs: Sol Ruca Defends Against Nikkita Lyons

May 31, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Anthony Luke
* Carlee Bright & Bayley Humphrey def. Kali Armstrong & Chantel Monroe
* Jasper Troy def. Braxton Cole
* Thea Hail def. Jaida Parker
* Je’Von Evans def. Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake
* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. The Culling (Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance)
* Zaria def. Izzi Dame
* Noam Dar def. Lexis King
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger (c) def. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) (w/ Zaria) def. Nikkita Lyons

