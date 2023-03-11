wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results from Dade City, FL: NXT Women’s Tag Titles On the Line

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT held a live event earlier today at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, with a women’s tag team title match main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Lash Legend
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) def. Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights
* Charlie Dempsey def. Oba Femi
* Valentina Feroz def. Elektra Lopez. Lopez attacked her after the match.
* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) & Nathan Frazer def. Bronco Nima, Bryson Montana & Xyon Quinn
* JD McDonagh def. Dante Chen
* Dabba Kato attacked Tank Ledger
* Apollo Crews def. Unnamed Talent & Javier Bernal
* Tiffany Stratton def. Lola Vice
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Fallon Henley & Kiana James (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) (c) defeat Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

