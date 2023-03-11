wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Dade City, FL: NXT Women’s Tag Titles On the Line
WWE NXT held a live event earlier today at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, with a women’s tag team title match main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Lash Legend
* Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) def. Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights
* Charlie Dempsey def. Oba Femi
* Valentina Feroz def. Elektra Lopez. Lopez attacked her after the match.
* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) & Nathan Frazer def. Bronco Nima, Bryson Montana & Xyon Quinn
* JD McDonagh def. Dante Chen
* Dabba Kato attacked Tank Ledger
* Apollo Crews def. Unnamed Talent & Javier Bernal
* Tiffany Stratton def. Lola Vice
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Fallon Henley & Kiana James (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) (c) defeat Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
Valentino gets the win, but Lopez attacks after the match with brass knuckles!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/kItLKXszQl
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Champs retain!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/mbpF4ZizDq
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Chase U and Lash Legend starts us off!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/t29hWVO0SJ
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Apollo and Tank Ledger come out for a tag match, but Dabba-Kato attacks them both! Ledger is taken to the back, but Apollo is still out here to fight!#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/IvpmAi900A
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
Dante Chen vs JD happens after a short break#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/rKIcBZDXgB
— Geo, The Kinda Alright Dude 🐀 (@TheGeo549) March 11, 2023
