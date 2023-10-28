WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL: Chase U Defends Their Titles

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, FL. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont def. The Bayou Boys (Rickssen Opont and Beau Morris)

* Brinley Reece def. Enhancement Talent

* Gable Steveson def. Luca Crusifino

* Nathan Frazer def. Oro Mensah

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

* Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile

* Lexis King def. Enhancement Talent followed by Brooks Jensen

* Karmen Petrovic wins Women’s Costume Battle Rumble

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase University (c) def. The Family and Humberto Carillo & Angel Garza

