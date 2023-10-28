wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Davenport, FL: Chase U Defends Their Titles
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, FL. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont def. The Bayou Boys (Rickssen Opont and Beau Morris)
* Brinley Reece def. Enhancement Talent
* Gable Steveson def. Luca Crusifino
* Nathan Frazer def. Oro Mensah
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima
* Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile
* Lexis King def. Enhancement Talent followed by Brooks Jensen
* Karmen Petrovic wins Women’s Costume Battle Rumble
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase University (c) def. The Family and Humberto Carillo & Angel Garza
