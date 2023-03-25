wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL
WWE held a live event for its NXT brand last night at the Havert L Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL, with the NXT title on the line. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Zoey Stark def. Lea Mitchell
* Eddy Thorpe def. Von Wagner
* Lyra Valkyria & Dani Palmer def. Lash Legend & Sarah Baer
* Dijak def. Myles Borne
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def. Pretty Deadly
* Thea Hail def. Lola Vice
* Tyler Bate def. Tiller Bucktrot
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fallon Henley & Kianna James (c) vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn ends in a no contest
* NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way: Bron Breakker (c) def. Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, and Tony D’Angelo
Here comes @lolavicewwe to face @theahail_wwe, whos practicing moves of her own! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/Tmenr9AjXh
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
The latest female to make their in ring debut is Sarah Baer.
She was signed last August and is the third female of her class to debut after Dani Palmer and Lola Vice.
📸: @BeastWrestler21 #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/r3sFLdHsnf
— kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) March 25, 2023
Tough exchange from @FallonHenleyWWE and @wwe_alba! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/mPzICfyIDb
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) March 25, 2023
