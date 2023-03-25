WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand last night at the Havert L Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL, with the NXT title on the line. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Zoey Stark def. Lea Mitchell

* Eddy Thorpe def. Von Wagner

* Lyra Valkyria & Dani Palmer def. Lash Legend & Sarah Baer

* Dijak def. Myles Borne

* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def. Pretty Deadly

* Thea Hail def. Lola Vice

* Tyler Bate def. Tiller Bucktrot

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fallon Henley & Kianna James (c) vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn ends in a no contest

* NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way: Bron Breakker (c) def. Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, and Tony D’Angelo