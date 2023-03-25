wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Main Event Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand last night at the Havert L Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL, with the NXT title on the line. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Zoey Stark def. Lea Mitchell
* Eddy Thorpe def. Von Wagner
* Lyra Valkyria & Dani Palmer def. Lash Legend & Sarah Baer
* Dijak def. Myles Borne
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def. Pretty Deadly
* Thea Hail def. Lola Vice
* Tyler Bate def. Tiller Bucktrot
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fallon Henley & Kianna James (c) vs Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn ends in a no contest
* NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way: Bron Breakker (c) def. Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, and Tony D’Angelo

