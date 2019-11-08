wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Ocala, FL: Indi Hartwell Debuts, Dory Funk Jr Appears
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Ocala, Florida, which featured the debuts of Indi Hartwell and Omari Palmer. It also featured Dory Funk Jr. in an in-ring segment. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Angel Garza defeated Austin Theory
* Santana Garrett and Jessi Kamea defeated Reina Gonzalez and Samantha De Martin. De Martin is Indi Hartwell, who was just announced as being signed this week. Kamea abandoned her partner but Santana came back for the hometown pop and got the win
* Tehuti Miles defeated Cal Bloom
* Dexter Lumis defeated Omari Palmer in Palmer’s debut
* WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. came out for an in-ring promo but was interrupted by Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons. Funk took a shot at them until Matt Riddle and Keith Lee made the save
* Matt Riddle and Keith Lee defeated The Forgotten Sons. Funk celebrated with Lee and Riddle after the match
* Raul Mendoza and Carolina defeated Kayden Carter and Denzel DeJournette
* Vanessa Borne defeated MJ Jenkins
* Breezango and Babatunde defeated Brendan Vink and The Outliers
.@WWENXT debut for @indi_hartwell #nxtOcala
Announced by real name of Samantha De Martin pic.twitter.com/xD1z9wzE8x
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
.@WWENXT debut for @oshow94 #nxtocala pic.twitter.com/NaoM6gVt1t
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
First time seeing an international VOD favorite of mine… impressive. @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/KYnXUKxUes
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
Impressive debut.@indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/jbAPm5cWi7
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
We have the NXT in ring debut of Omari Palmer! @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/WcLPJQQf76
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
This show has everything!
Dory Funk Jr. @JQuasto. @RealKeithLee. @SuperKingofBros.
Crowd is going wild! pic.twitter.com/g5AZHugYqA
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
2019. pic.twitter.com/RkzvieXJpc
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 8, 2019
HOMETOWN HERO
M3 – #NXTOcala’s own @SantanaGarrett_ defeated @ReinaGWWE and the debuting @indi_hartwell even after the treacherous @JessiKameaWWE turned her back on Garrett. pic.twitter.com/dnYrzWqa4K
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
M4 – @DexterLumis pinned the debuting @oshow94 after Big O went big and went broke. #nxtOcala pic.twitter.com/J8hrSmHO3S
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
M5 – @SuperKingofBros and @RealKeithLee with Dory Funk Jr. defeated @TheWWEBlake and @JaxsonRykerWWE #nxtOcala pic.twitter.com/3DHSOOYKaE
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) November 8, 2019
