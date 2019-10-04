WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL

– Here are the results for the WWE NXT Live Event in Sanford, FL on October 3 (via Wrestling Observer)

* Angel Garza def. Kona Reeves

* Jeet Rama def. Dexter Lumis

* Aliyah & Vanessa Borne def. Jessi Kamea & Kayden Carter

* Boa def. Rocky by DQ

* Mansoor def. Cameron Grimes

* Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Saurav & Rinku def. Bronson Reed & Vidot

* Arturo Ruas def. Tehuti Miles

* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler w/ Jaxson Ryker) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone)