WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL
– Here are the results for the WWE NXT Live Event in Sanford, FL on October 3 (via Wrestling Observer)
* Angel Garza def. Kona Reeves
* Jeet Rama def. Dexter Lumis
* Aliyah & Vanessa Borne def. Jessi Kamea & Kayden Carter
* Boa def. Rocky by DQ
* Mansoor def. Cameron Grimes
* Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo
* Saurav & Rinku def. Bronson Reed & Vidot
* Arturo Ruas def. Tehuti Miles
* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler w/ Jaxson Ryker) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone)
She’s a Baddie! @MiaYim #HBIC #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/NMGnZpTVSN
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 4, 2019
The night kicks off to a fun start as Angel Garza defeats Kona Reeves. #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/Z8x9dXWfgJ
— Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) October 4, 2019
#HBIC @MiaYim wins against @DeonnaPurrazzo at #NXTSanford #NXT #WWE #ProtectYaNeck pic.twitter.com/wGfTlBOOnL
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) October 4, 2019
Forgotten No More! @TheWWEBlake @SteveCutlerWWE #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/i6HyYY4JQp
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 4, 2019
