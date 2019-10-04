wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, FL

October 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Here are the results for the WWE NXT Live Event in Sanford, FL on October 3 (via Wrestling Observer)

* Angel Garza def. Kona Reeves
* Jeet Rama def. Dexter Lumis
* Aliyah & Vanessa Borne def. Jessi Kamea & Kayden Carter
* Boa def. Rocky by DQ
* Mansoor def. Cameron Grimes
* Mia Yim def. Deonna Purrazzo
* Saurav & Rinku def. Bronson Reed & Vidot
* Arturo Ruas def. Tehuti Miles
* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler w/ Jaxson Ryker) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone)

