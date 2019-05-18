wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Petersburg: Killian Dain Battles Kassius Ohno
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in St. Petersburg, Florida last night, with Killian Dain facing off against Kassius Ohno in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Albert Hardie Jr. def. Cezar Bononi
– Adrian Jaoude def. Mansoor Al-Shehail
– Aliyah & Vanessa Borne def. Karen Q & Xia Li
– Humberto Carrillo def. Trevor Lee
– Brendan Vick & Brennan Williams def. Denzel DeJournette & Eric Bugenhagen
– Mia Yim def. Bianca Belair
– Killian Dain def. Kassius Ohno
That feeling you get when #MiaYim is one step ahead of the EST. #NXTSTPetersburg pic.twitter.com/Ffv5TZp3mH
— Chad Golay (@dallas_golay) May 18, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg @KillianDain victorious over @KassiusOhno pic.twitter.com/IT5S9a630Z
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) May 18, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg @XiaWWE and @karenmeee work great together pic.twitter.com/PXlb82o4jL
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) May 18, 2019
@metalHAGEN with one of the greatest entrances I've ever seen #nxtstpetersburg pic.twitter.com/p43qIgsPiA
— AE (@AlexEnterprise) May 18, 2019
#nxtstpetersburg @GREATBLACKOTAKU and @ElliotSextonAUS victorious pic.twitter.com/0O1AYOjREp
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) May 18, 2019
