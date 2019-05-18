WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Petersburg: Killian Dain Battles Kassius Ohno

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in St. Petersburg, Florida last night, with Killian Dain facing off against Kassius Ohno in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Albert Hardie Jr. def. Cezar Bononi

– Adrian Jaoude def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

– Aliyah & Vanessa Borne def. Karen Q & Xia Li

– Humberto Carrillo def. Trevor Lee

– Brendan Vick & Brennan Williams def. Denzel DeJournette & Eric Bugenhagen

– Mia Yim def. Bianca Belair

– Killian Dain def. Kassius Ohno