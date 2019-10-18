wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa: Shane Thorne In The Main Event
October 18, 2019 | Posted by
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Tampa, Florida, with Shane Thorne vs. Angel Garza in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green
* Dexter Lumis defeated Aleksandar Jaksic
* Jordan Omogbehin defeated Cezar Bononi
* The Forgotten Sons defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli
* Mansoor was interviewed about his Crown Jewel match with Cesaro but Austin Theory interrupted to set up a match
* Mansoor defeated Austin Theory
* Denzel DeJournette defeated Tehuti Miles
* Bianca Belair defeated Taynara Conti
* Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir
* Shane Thorne defeated Angel Garza
