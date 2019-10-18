WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa: Shane Thorne In The Main Event

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Tampa, Florida, with Shane Thorne vs. Angel Garza in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green

* Dexter Lumis defeated Aleksandar Jaksic

* Jordan Omogbehin defeated Cezar Bononi

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli

* Mansoor was interviewed about his Crown Jewel match with Cesaro but Austin Theory interrupted to set up a match

* Mansoor defeated Austin Theory

* Denzel DeJournette defeated Tehuti Miles

* Bianca Belair defeated Taynara Conti

* Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

* Shane Thorne defeated Angel Garza