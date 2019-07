WWE NXT Live Event Results in Winter Haven: Adam Cole Defends Against Keith Lee

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Winter Haven, Florida, which featured NXT champion Adam Cole defending against Keith Lee in the main event. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Rik Bugez defeated Dexter Lumis

* Karen Q defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak defeated Babatunde and Cezar Bononi

* Bronson Reed defeated Saurav Gurjar

* Tyler Breeze defeated Shane Thorne

* Damian Priest defeated Jordan Myles

* Killian Dain defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Marina Shafir defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane

* NXT Champion Adam Cole retained over Keith Lee