WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Stephanie Vaquer Defends
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The New Chase U (Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) def. High Ryze (Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont)
* Lainey Reid def. Kendal Grey
* Dante Chen def. Jackson Drake
* Chantel Monroe def. Tatum Paxley via DQ
* Noam Dar def. Ridge Holland
* Lola Vice def. Kali Armstrong
* Trick Williams def. Drake Morreaux
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo promo ends with Tony D’Angelo chasing him out of the ring
* Lash Legend def. Carlee Bright
* Myles Borne def. Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page and Brooks Jensen
* NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) def. Jacy Jayne