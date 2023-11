WWE NXT Live Event Results: The Family Defend Tag Titles Against Gallus

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand last night at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Dante Chen def. Myles Borne

* Kiyah Saint def. Brinley Reece

* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & Trey Bearhill def. Enhancement Talents

* Karmen Petrovic def. Arianna Grace

* Adriana Rizzo & Valentina Feroz def. Gigi Dolin & Izzi Dame

* Eddy Thorpe def. Charlie Dempsey

* Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Out The Mud (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) (w/SCRYPTS)

* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)

* WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo) (c) def. Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang)

#NXTSebring The D'Angelo Family manages to find a break in Gallus's armor and remain Tag Team Champions another day! Beware, for Gallus grows more dangerous every time you encounter them. #GBOT pic.twitter.com/rlxru40Jyq — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 18, 2023

#NXTSebring @elektralopezwwe gets herself sent to the back, and it's a landslide victory from there for @Real_Valkyria! pic.twitter.com/jjuzGmn3Cy — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 18, 2023

#NXTSebring Eventually, @scryptswwe can't help but force a DQ loss for his team. But OTM laid such a beating on @Edris_Enofe and @MalikBladeWWE after the bell that it's sure to not feel like a victory at all. They could be recovering from this one for a while. pic.twitter.com/oBVjB6iPn1 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 18, 2023

#NXTSebring @gigidolin_wwe creates enough destruction in her wake to pave the way for @AdrianaRizzoWWE's pinfall victory! pic.twitter.com/QqNWjytoS0 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 18, 2023