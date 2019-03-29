WWE NXT Live Event Results From Daytona: The War Raiders Defend Against Undisputed Era

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Daytona last night, featuring the War Raiders defending their NXT tag team titles in the main event. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Dan Matha defeated Albert Hardie, Jr.

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Trevor Lee

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Jessie Elaban

* In-ring promo from Robert Strauss

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Luke Menzies

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson retained over The Street Profits

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Karen Q

* Jordan Devlin defeated Raul Mendoza

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders retained over The Undisputed Era