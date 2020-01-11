wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 1.10.20: Rhea Ripley Battles Shayna Baszler, More

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley NXT WWE

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania featuring a Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler match and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA def. The Forgotten Sons

* Danny Burch def. Raul Mendoza

* Mia Yim & Kayden Carter def. Taynara Conti & Binca Belair

* Arturo Ruas def. Bronson Reed

* Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes

* Donovan Dijakovic def. Shane Thorne

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Shayna Baszler

* Matt Riddle & Tomasso Ciampa def. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading