WWE NXT Live Results 1.10.20: Rhea Ripley Battles Shayna Baszler, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Friday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania featuring a Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler match and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA def. The Forgotten Sons
Alex Shelley’s NXT debut! TimeSplitters are back ⏰#NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/eYeDfERNtW
— Mark Out Mania | HK AKA Brick Flair (@RealMarkOutHK) January 11, 2020
First match at @WWENXT #NXTPittsburgh and I get the debut match in WWE of the reunited Time Splitters?! Hell yes!! The rest of the card tonight could be anything, this alone was worth the trip and price of admission! @KUSHIDA_0904 @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/XVi2EsHLQh
— Mike Litzinger (@mikelitzinger) January 11, 2020
* Danny Burch def. Raul Mendoza
* Mia Yim & Kayden Carter def. Taynara Conti & Binca Belair
* Arturo Ruas def. Bronson Reed
* Keith Lee def. Cameron Grimes
* Donovan Dijakovic def. Shane Thorne
* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Shayna Baszler
* Matt Riddle & Tomasso Ciampa def. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
Back to back spear-jackhammer combos for the win. #NXTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/DsRQoknCFu
— Dustin Pierce (@EveryDayIsDDay) January 11, 2020
Ciampa and Riddle win. #nxtpittsburgh #nxt #wwe pic.twitter.com/ip22uW2uwV
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) January 11, 2020
#NXTPittsburgh part 1 pic.twitter.com/r8GPGNmkBe
— Micah Cogan (@RatedMforMicah) January 11, 2020
