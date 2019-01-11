WWE NXT Live Results 1.11.19: EC3 Teams With Heavy Machinery in Main Event

– WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night in Ft. Pierce, Florida. EC3 teamed up with Heavy Machinery in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail.

* Stacey Ervin, Jr. defeated Kona Reeves.

* Lacey Lane and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.

* Shane Thorne defeated Big Boa.

* Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez.

Intermission

* Keith Lee and Mia Yim defeated Riddick Moss and Chelsea Green.

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li.

* EC3 and Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler).