WWE NXT Live Results 1.11.19: EC3 Teams With Heavy Machinery in Main Event
January 11, 2019
– WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night in Ft. Pierce, Florida. EC3 teamed up with Heavy Machinery in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Kassius Ohno defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail.
* Stacey Ervin, Jr. defeated Kona Reeves.
* Lacey Lane and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.
* Shane Thorne defeated Big Boa.
* Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez.
Intermission
* Keith Lee and Mia Yim defeated Riddick Moss and Chelsea Green.
* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li.
* EC3 and Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler).