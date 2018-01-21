 

wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.18 – Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Ember Moon Teams With Nikki Cross, More

January 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida on Saturday night with Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy in the main event. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Fabian Aichner.

* Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah.

* Big Boa defeated Kishan Raftaar.

* Tucker Knight defeated Dan Matha.

* Otis Dozovic defeated Dan Matha.

* TM-61 vs. Johnny Gargano and Kassius Ohno ended in a 20-minute Time Limit Draw.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jason.

* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler.

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy.

