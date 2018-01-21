wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.18 – Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Ember Moon Teams With Nikki Cross, More
January 21, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE held an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida on Saturday night with Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy in the main event. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Raul Mendoza defeated Fabian Aichner.
* Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah.
* Big Boa defeated Kishan Raftaar.
* Tucker Knight defeated Dan Matha.
* Otis Dozovic defeated Dan Matha.
* TM-61 vs. Johnny Gargano and Kassius Ohno ended in a 20-minute Time Limit Draw.
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jason.
* NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon and Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler.
* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy.