wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo
* Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match.
* Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)
* The Schism def. Xyon Quinn & Commander Azeez
* The Creed Brothers def. Stacks & Antonio De Luca
* Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca
* Von Wagner attacked Oba Femi and Javier Bernal, who were in arm wrestling contest. Bron Breakker made the save.
* Dijak def. Hank Ledger. Wes Lee came out for the save.
* Fallon Henley & Kiana James def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade
Accompanied by @elektralopezwwe , @lolavicewwe is making her #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce debut! pic.twitter.com/lGLrwkVqGE
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 21, 2023
Accompanied by @elektralopezwwe , @lolavicewwe is making her #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce debut! pic.twitter.com/lGLrwkVqGE
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 21, 2023
Whether she likes it or not, @FallonHenleyWWE won with @kianajames_wwe! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/9LfoD3IHAU
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 21, 2023
Great seeing @roxanne_wwe tonight! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/Zf600THTts
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 21, 2023
I guess @CoraJadeWWE hates kids#NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/wqpOt9QnCi
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) January 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On the Realism Of Jay Briscoe’s Promos, The Briscoes’ Influence On Tag Team Wrestling
- Update on WWE’s Plans For the Undisputed Tag Team Championship
- Eric Bischoff On If The Khans Could Buy WWE, Whether They Have the Money To Do So
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing