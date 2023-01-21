WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo

* Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match.

* Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)

* The Schism def. Xyon Quinn & Commander Azeez

* The Creed Brothers def. Stacks & Antonio De Luca

* Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca

* Von Wagner attacked Oba Femi and Javier Bernal, who were in arm wrestling contest. Bron Breakker made the save.

* Dijak def. Hank Ledger. Wes Lee came out for the save.

* Fallon Henley & Kiana James def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade