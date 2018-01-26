WWE NXT Live Results 1.26.17: Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong Team Up in Main Event

– WWE held an NXT house show in Toms River, New Jersey on Friday night. Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong teamed up in the main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

*The Street Profits defeated TM-61.

*Nikki Cross pinned Taynara.

*Kassius Ohno pinned Fabian Aichner.

*The Authors of Pain defeated WWE NXT Tag Team champions The Undisputed Era in a non-title bout.

*WWE NXT Women’s champion Ember Moon & Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler & Lacey Evans.

*Aleister Black pnned Adam Cole.

*Johnny Gargano & Roderick Strong defeated WWE NXT champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Velveteen Dream.