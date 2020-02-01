WWE NXT Live Results 1.31.20: Pete Dunne Battles Damian Priest, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida on Friday featuring a Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest main event plus more. The full results are below, per Figure 4 Online:

* Kayden Carter def. Deonna Purrazzo with a twisting leg lock submission.

* Denzel def. Aleksandar with a bridging suplex pin.

* Mercedes Martinez, Catalina Garcia and Rita Reis def. Vanessa Borne, Jessi Kamea and Indi Hartwell: This was the Florida Loop debut for Martinez who received a great reaction. She took the hot tag and ran through everybody with suplexes until she got the pin on Hartwell.

* Brendan Vink def. Mohammed: Vink took the mic pre-match and was being booed out of the building.

We had an in-ring segment with Rocky where he said things are going to be different from now on. He asked for some music and proceeded to rap which was actually great with a strong delivery. By the end, everyone was into it.

* Ridge Holland def. Jake Atlas: Atlas made his NXT debut, but was no match for the power of Holland.

* Bronson Reed def. Dorian Mak: Reed won after a top rope splash. The crowd was into this fight.

* Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese def. Shane Thorne and Daniel Vidot: Kanellis and Nese won after a flying knee/powerslam combo.

* Reina Gonzalez def. Santana Garrett : Gonzales won after a black hole slam.

* Pete Dunne submitted Damian Priest: In front of one of the best main event crowds in recent Florida Loop history, these two worked hard, left the ring to rile up the kids at ringside, and kicked it up a level with late near falls. Dunne kicked out of Priest’s sidewalk chokeslam before a striking exchange. Dunne countered a big move into a joint manipulation armbar for the submission to finish off a great show.