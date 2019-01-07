WWE NXT Live Results 1.6.19: Ricochet Defends North American Title, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday night, featuring Ricochet in a defense of his North American title and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

* The show opened with Matt Riddle beating Adam Cole. Very great opener to get the show started.

* Kairi Sane and Xia Li defeated Lacey Evans and Aliyah. Solid match. When it was over Kairi and Xia had Lacey come back to the ring to honor her since they announced it would be her last NXT live show before heading to the main roster. She got a big pop as she took a bow.

* Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic. Very fun match.

* Brennan Williams defeated Kona Reeves. Before the match Kona cut a promo about being the finest and mocked the crowd. When Brennan came out he was announced as being from Chapel Hill, NC which drew a mixed reaction as the big college rivalry in NC is Duke, located in Durham, vs UNC, which is in Chapel Hill.

* War Raiders and EC3 defeated Undisputed Era members Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reily, and Roderick Strong. Very good match. EC3 came out with war paint to compliment War Raiders.

* After the match we went to intermission with a promotion for Evolve Wrestling which would be running in Concord, NC in a few months. The Street Profits and Adam Cole will be appearing.

* After intermission Ricochet defeated Shane Thorne to retain the NXT North American Title. Very solid match. Thorne is still coming out to his tag team music and is wearing his Mighty gear.

* Bianca Belair defeated NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. I was especially excited for this one because I don’t recall Rhea being advertised for this show and I’m a huge fan of hers.

* Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Very great match. Lots of fun interaction with the crowd, great work, and I loved the dynamic between Black and the Dream.

* After the match the Undisputed Era hit the ring and started attacking Black and Dream. This brought out War Raiders, Ricochet, EC3, and Matt Riddle. Gargano and Ciampa bailed while the War Raiders held off Fish, O’Reily, and Strong in the entrance way, leaving Cole in the ring with all the faces. He got destroyed! Afterwards, EC3 was honored as this was also his last NXT live show before heading to the main roster. He lead the crowd in a ‘We are NXT’ chant to end the show.

This was my 3rd NXT live show, it was the closest one I got to travel to, and it was probably my favorite. I had never been to the Durham Armory and it was the smallest venue I’ve been to for an NXT live show. I think I could have sat anywhere and had a great view. I hope they keep coming to the area as these show are always great.