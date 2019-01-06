WWE NXT Live Results 1.6.19: Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano Face Ricochet & Velveteen Dream

– WWE held an NXT live event in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, main evented by Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet & Velveteen Dream. The full results are below per Wrestling Inc:

* Dominic Dijakovic defeated Shane Thorn

* Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li

* Brennan Williams defeated Kona Reeves

* EC3, Keith Lee, & Matt Riddle defeated Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Riley. After the match, EC3 did a send-off speech that implied that NXT is now in Riddle and Lee’s hands. He left Riddle and Lee to celebrate in the ring.

* Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole

* Rhea Ripley defeated Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, and Aliyah to retain the NXT UK Championship

* Velveteen Dream and Ricochet defeated DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa)

* There was an entertaining spot at the end of the main event that saw a huge brawl break out between Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, EC3, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Ricochet, all the members of Undisputed Era, Ciampa, and Gargano. Adam Cole was left in the ring by himself and the six babyfaces took turns delivering their finishing moves to him. Dream was last, delivering his Hogan-like Atomic Leg Drop to Cole. Aleister Black, EC3, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet oversold him colliding with the ring, acting like they collapsed from the leg drop’s force when he hit the mat. Indeed very silly, but entertaining nevertheless. Dream cut a promo to send the crowd home happy.