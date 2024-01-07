WWE NXT Live Results 1.6.24: Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida on Saturday and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* 15 Woman Battle Royal: Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons, Elektra Lopez, Lola Vice, Arianna Grace, Amari Miller, Dani Palmer, Karmen Petrovic, Jaida Parker, Adriana Rizzo, Brenna Covington, Kennedy Cummins, Kiyah Saint and Brinley Reece

* Brooks Jensen def. Trey Bearhill

* Fallon Henley def. Stevie Turner

* Tyriek Igwe, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. enhancement talent

* Joe Coffey def. enhancement talent.

* Hank and Tank def. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

* Carmelo Hayes def. Luca Crusifino

* Oro Mensah def. Tavion Heights

* Gigi Dolin, Kelani Jordan and Roxanne Perez def. Cora Jade, Kiana James and Izzi Dame

* Trick Williams def. Bron Breakker