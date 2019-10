WWE NXT Live Results 10.12.19: Roderick Strong Battles Keith Lee, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida featuring a North American Championship match and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Breezango (Fandango & Tyler Breeze) & Matt Riddle def. The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

* Dominik Dijakovic def. Angel Garza

* Rik Bugez def. Denzel Dejournette

* Isaiah Scott def. Kona Reeves

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) (c) def. Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)

* Pete Dunne def. Damian Priest

* Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox def. Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir & Shayna Baszler

* NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong (c) def. Keith Lee