WWE NXT Live Results 10.14.23: Gable Steveson In Action, More

October 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gable Steveson NXT Great American Bash Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Winter Haven, Florida with Gable Steveson competing and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Lexis King def. Riley Osborne

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. The Bayou Boys

* Izzi Dame, Stevie Turner & Tatum Paxley def. Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan & Kennedy Cummins

* Gable Steveson def. Javier Bernal

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Boa & Dante Chen

* Lyra Valkyria def. Kiana James

* Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend

* Trick Williams def. Damon Kemp

* Lumberjack Match: Gigi Dolin def. Blair Davenport

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Stacks Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo def. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

