WWE NXT Live Results 10.19.19: Finn Balor vs. Kassius Ohno, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night from Vancouver, British Columbia featuring Finn Balor vs. Kassius Ohno and more. The results are below per Fightful:
– Breezango def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone).
– Donovan Dijakovic def. Bronson Reed.
– Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah.
– Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne.
– NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).
Street Profits getting a great in ring goodbye from a lot of the NXT roster at #NXTVancouver pic.twitter.com/8Pe06stFzP
— Tenacious P (@TenaciousPz) October 20, 2019
Thank you Street Profits ❤ #NXTVancouver #StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/m7oNrckeAR
— Natasha Carpio (@NatashaCarpio) October 20, 2019
– Kassius Ohno def. Isaiah Scott.
– Finn Balor def. Kassius Ohno.
#NXTVancouver is Too Sweet pic.twitter.com/9ouiTsujKj
— Michael (@BloodAgeDragon) October 20, 2019
– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler def. Candace LaRae.
– NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong def. Matt Riddle.
Superb performance from @SuperKingofBros @ #NXTVancouver tonight. #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/sUZYsa6jRI
— Marc (@maybe_yes_sir) October 20, 2019
Amazing ending to a great show #NXTVancouver pic.twitter.com/2YRc3ozf81
— Michael (@BloodAgeDragon) October 20, 2019
Killer show start show start to finish!!!!!! I wish Io Shirai and Adam Cole were on the card but Awesome tiiiiime Bay Bay!!!!! #NXTVancouver pic.twitter.com/I5AlvkNj9R
— BueNa CerVeza (@buenacerveza) October 20, 2019
