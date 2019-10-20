WWE NXT Live Results 10.19.19: Finn Balor vs. Kassius Ohno, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night from Vancouver, British Columbia featuring Finn Balor vs. Kassius Ohno and more. The results are below per Fightful:

– Breezango def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone).

– Donovan Dijakovic def. Bronson Reed.

– Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah.

– Damian Priest def. Pete Dunne.

– NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford).

Street Profits getting a great in ring goodbye from a lot of the NXT roster at #NXTVancouver pic.twitter.com/8Pe06stFzP — Tenacious P (@TenaciousPz) October 20, 2019

– Kassius Ohno def. Isaiah Scott.

– Finn Balor def. Kassius Ohno.

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler def. Candace LaRae.

– NXT North American Championship: Roderick Strong def. Matt Riddle.