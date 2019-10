WWE NXT Live Results 10.24.19: Matt Riddle Faces Austin Theory, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on Thursday featuring Matt Riddle vs. Austin Theory in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Angel Garza defeated Chase Parker

* Dexter Lumis defeated Mohammed Fahim

* Santana Garrett and Xia Li defeated MJ Jenkins and Catalina Garcia

* Kona Reeves defeated Boa

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Arturo Ruas

* Mia Yim defeated Taynara Conti

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Big Jordan Omogbehin, Tehuti Miles and Denzel DeJournette

* Kayden Carter defeated Jessi Kamea

* Matt Riddle defeated Austin Theory