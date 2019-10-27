wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 10.26.19: Roderick Strong Defends North American Title, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday featuring a North American Championship match in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:
* Bronson Reed defeated Brendan Vink.
This wild man will be at #NXTLakeland tonight!!!!#BIGBRONSONENERGY pic.twitter.com/Sn0gdknbCa
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) October 26, 2019
Vink vs. Reed to start the #NXTLAKELAND show tonight. Hit crowd and I'm enjoying every min. of it! pic.twitter.com/fZvPGztJQX
— Adam Swallow (@Doyrhw3) October 26, 2019
* Taynara Conti defeated Jessi Kamea.
🇧🇷 @TaynaraContiWWE wins against @JessiKameaWWE #NXTLakeland #NXT #LatinasDoItBetter pic.twitter.com/knP5GRG7ck
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) October 27, 2019
* Ridge Holland defeated Nick Ogarelli.
* Denzel Dejournette defeated Chase Parker.
* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker) defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss).
* Damian Priest defeated Boa.
* Killian Dain defeated Mohamed Fahim.
Time of @KillianDain to hurt someone sorry not sorry #nxtlakeland pic.twitter.com/m9DKShAm4U
— garry sponseller (@dxmillion) October 27, 2019
* Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox defeated Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir.
High-fiving @DakotaKai_WWE #NXTLakeland #TeamKick #TeamNewKnees pic.twitter.com/OiL6e8ELSo
— Tai5 (@Tai__5) October 27, 2019
Finally got to see @DakotaKai_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ in person. Been waiting for this moment for a long time 😭😭😭😭 #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/HltkqPaKYt
— Majin Ed (@Valdovinos143) October 27, 2019
* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch to retain the title.
