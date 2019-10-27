wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 10.26.19: Roderick Strong Defends North American Title, More

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong NXT 13118 wwe 205 live

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday featuring a North American Championship match in the main event. The results were, per Fightful:

* Bronson Reed defeated Brendan Vink.

* Taynara Conti defeated Jessi Kamea.

* Ridge Holland defeated Nick Ogarelli.

* Denzel Dejournette defeated Chase Parker.

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) (w/Jaxson Ryker) defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss).

* Damian Priest defeated Boa.

* Killian Dain defeated Mohamed Fahim.

* Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox defeated Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir.

* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Roderick Strong defeated Danny Burch to retain the title.

