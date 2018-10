WWE NXT Live Results 10.27.18: Ricochet Defends North American Title, Halloween Battle Royale, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Orlando, Florida. Ricochet defended the NXT North American Championship in the main event. The results were, per WZ:

* Halloween Costume Battle Royal To Determine The #1 Contender For The WWE NXT North American Championship – Stacey Ervin Jr. defeated Angelo Dawkins, Babatunde, Boa, Denzel Dejournette, Drake Maverick, EC3, Jaxson Ryker, Kassius Ohno, Keith Lee, Mars Wang, Matt Riddle, Mohamed Fahim, Montez Ford, Nasser Alruwayeh, Nick Miller, Otis Dozovic, Saurav Gurjar, Shane Thorne and Tucker Knight.

* Dan Matha defeated Raul Mendoza.

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Vanessa Borne (w/Kona Reeves).

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Kona Reeves (w/Vanessa Borne).

* EC3 defeated Shane Thorne (w/Nick Miller).

* Aliyah defeated Lacey Lane.

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match – Ricochet defeated Stacey Ervin Jr.