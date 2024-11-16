wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 11.15.24: Giulia Teams With Lola Vice, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Dade City, Florida on Friday, with Giulia and Lola Vice teaming up plus more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon
* Brinley Reece def. Stevie Turner
* Charlie Dempsey def. Eddy Thorpe and Oro Mensah
* Giulia & Lola Vice def. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
* Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo def. Tavion Heights, Myles Borne & Wren Sinclair
* Stephanie Vaquer def. Lainey Reid
* Tony D’Angelo def. Jasper Troy
* Trick Williams & Andre Chase def. Ridge Holland & Lexis King
Miami Madness ❤️🔥🌸 #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/vXGOWEwj0l
— Ashlyn 💖 (@ashcarter77) November 16, 2024
Sorry, @lainey_wwe had no chance against @Steph_Vaquer #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/GAhnFmvOIx
— Shyloh Carter (@CarterShyloh) November 16, 2024
And that Trick was indeed Whooped@_trickwilliams @AndreChaseWWE
Credit to @LexisKingWWE for fighting a fair fight!! P.S. @RidgeWWE is a coward #SorryNotSorry #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/dCoXUwoGWy
— Shyloh Carter (@CarterShyloh) November 16, 2024