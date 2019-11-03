WWE NXT Live Results 11.2.19: Io Shirai in Action, More

– NXT held a live event on Saturday night from Venice, Florida featuring Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo and more. The results were, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/nxt-live-event-results-venice-fl-112-austin-theory-io-shirai-pete-dunne-action target=new>per Fightful:

* Io Shirai def. Vanessa Borne

* Arturo Ruas def. Cal Bloom

* Jeet Rama def. Denzel DeJournette

* Kayden Carter def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke def. Jessi Kamea & Santana Garrett

* Ridge Holland def. Austin Theory

* Danny Burch & Pete Dunne def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)