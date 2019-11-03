wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 11.2.19: Io Shirai in Action, More
– NXT held a live event on Saturday night from Venice, Florida featuring Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo and more. The results were, https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/results/nxt-live-event-results-venice-fl-112-austin-theory-io-shirai-pete-dunne-action target=new>per Fightful:
* Io Shirai def. Vanessa Borne
.@shirai_io patiently waiting for the right time to attack.
(📷@nightwing1948) #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/LKgKVlyH1Q
— WWE Front Row 🏳️🌈 (@WWEFrontRow) November 3, 2019
* Arturo Ruas def. Cal Bloom
* Jeet Rama def. Denzel DeJournette
* Kayden Carter def. Deonna Purrazzo
#nxtvenice the #Virtuosa in action @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/kUIEbPyMoK
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 3, 2019
#nxtvenice @wwekayden with an awesome transition to a figure 4 pic.twitter.com/wjlYuvj8ZW
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 3, 2019
* Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke def. Jessi Kamea & Santana Garrett
* Ridge Holland def. Austin Theory
Wowww!! @austintheory1 is at #NXTVenice!
(📷@nightwing1948) pic.twitter.com/uHwazvsNWm
— WWE Front Row 🏳️🌈 (@WWEFrontRow) November 3, 2019
* Danny Burch & Pete Dunne def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)
.@strongstylebrit got some help tonight in the form of the #Bruiserweight @PeteDunneYxB!
(📷@nightwing1948) #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/h6QSGgtWTb
— WWE Front Row 🏳️🌈 (@WWEFrontRow) November 3, 2019
