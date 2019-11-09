WWE NXT Live Results 11.8.19: Breezango in Main Event, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday night featuring Breezango in the main event and more. The results were, per Fightful

* Io Sharai def. Xia Li

– Kona Reeves def. Daniel Vidot

– Dexter Lumis def. Mofahim

– Danny Burch def. Cezar Bononi. (After the match, Killian Dain attacked Burch.)

– Bronson Reed def. Raul Mendoza

– Tegan Knox def. Vanessa Borne

– Wesley Blake def. Cal Bloom

– Breezango def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone)