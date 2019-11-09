wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 11.8.19: Breezango in Main Event, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday night featuring Breezango in the main event and more. The results were, per Fightful
* Io Sharai def. Xia Li
#nxttampa @XiaWWE vs @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/DzN56v6aSp
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 9, 2019
– Kona Reeves def. Daniel Vidot
– Dexter Lumis def. Mofahim
– Danny Burch def. Cezar Bononi. (After the match, Killian Dain attacked Burch.)
– Bronson Reed def. Raul Mendoza
– Tegan Knox def. Vanessa Borne
#NXTTampa #LadyKane @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/fZ9qIhZKIq
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 9, 2019
– Wesley Blake def. Cal Bloom
– Breezango def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/ Robert Stone)
Current mood of #NXTTampa @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/29zXiz8AVY
— 🐝 Bumble Bea (@Viva_la_Bea) November 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Praises Cody’s AEW Dynamite Promo, Recalls Putting Him Over at TLC 2011
- Arn Anderson On Why He’s Fine With Wrestlers Using The Anderson Name
- Cody Speaks on AEW Dynamite Ratings, Liking Elements of WWE Production, Adding Mid-Card Title to AEW, Rankings System, More
- Marc Mero Discusses His Marriage To Sable Falling Apart After Playboy, Hearing Brock Lesnar’s Voicemail To Sable, Infamous Poop in Sable’s Bag Incident