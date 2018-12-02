wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.1.18: Heavy Machine Battles Undisputed Era, More
– WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night, with a tag team match in the main event slot. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar.
* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li.
* Fabian Aichner defeated Riddick Moss.
* The War Raiders defeated Kona Reeves and Dan Matha.
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Luke Menzies.
* Nikki Cross and Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne and Lacey Evans.
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Punishment Martinez.
* Keith Lee defeated Donovan Dijakovic.
* Heavy Machinery defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong in a non-title match.