Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 12.1.18: Heavy Machine Battles Undisputed Era, More

December 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Heavy Machinery Otis Dozovic Tucker Knight NXT 71217

– WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night, with a tag team match in the main event slot. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar.

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li.

* Fabian Aichner defeated Riddick Moss.

* The War Raiders defeated Kona Reeves and Dan Matha.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Luke Menzies.

* Nikki Cross and Mia Yim defeated Vanessa Borne and Lacey Evans.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Punishment Martinez.

* Keith Lee defeated Donovan Dijakovic.

* Heavy Machinery defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong in a non-title match.

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading