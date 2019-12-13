wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 12.12.19: Kushida Faces Austin Theory, More

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida NXT 5-15-19 WWE

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Thursday in Largo, Florida featuring a Kushida vs. Austin Theory main event and more. You can check out the results below per Fightful.

* Travis Banks def. Rinku Singh

* Shotzi Blackheart def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Denzel DeJournette def. Cal Boom

* Mansoor def. Elliot Sexton

* Raul Mendoza def. Joaquin Wilde

* Arturo Ruas def. Nick Ogarelli

* Bianca Belair def. Kayden Carter

* Kushida def. Austin Theory

