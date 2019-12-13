wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.12.19: Kushida Faces Austin Theory, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Thursday in Largo, Florida featuring a Kushida vs. Austin Theory main event and more. You can check out the results below per Fightful.
* Travis Banks def. Rinku Singh
* Shotzi Blackheart def. Deonna Purrazzo
Cool seeing Shotzi in a NXT ring! #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/NVU4IIQGQP
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) December 13, 2019
We were honored with The Virtuosa's presence tonight at #NXTLargo. Thank you @DeonnaPurrazzo. pic.twitter.com/U1W0Gcd93c
— Trier Walters (Happiest Dwarf on Earth) (@tree_bubbles) December 13, 2019
* Denzel DeJournette def. Cal Boom
* Mansoor def. Elliot Sexton
#nxtlargo @KSAMANNY vs @ElliotSextonAUS was great pic.twitter.com/dFl4QzjmII
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) December 13, 2019
* Raul Mendoza def. Joaquin Wilde
* Arturo Ruas def. Nick Ogarelli
* Bianca Belair def. Kayden Carter
@BiancaBelairWWE #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/uKgI42Tfp0
— Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) December 13, 2019
* Kushida def. Austin Theory
The best part of #NXTLargo was seeing @austintheory1! #AllDay pic.twitter.com/HUclnPBO7H
— Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) December 13, 2019
