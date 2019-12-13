WWE NXT Live Results 12.12.19: Kushida Faces Austin Theory, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Thursday in Largo, Florida featuring a Kushida vs. Austin Theory main event and more. You can check out the results below per Fightful.

* Travis Banks def. Rinku Singh

* Shotzi Blackheart def. Deonna Purrazzo

Cool seeing Shotzi in a NXT ring! #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/NVU4IIQGQP — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) December 13, 2019

We were honored with The Virtuosa's presence tonight at #NXTLargo. Thank you @DeonnaPurrazzo. pic.twitter.com/U1W0Gcd93c — Trier Walters (Happiest Dwarf on Earth) (@tree_bubbles) December 13, 2019

* Denzel DeJournette def. Cal Boom

* Mansoor def. Elliot Sexton

* Raul Mendoza def. Joaquin Wilde

* Arturo Ruas def. Nick Ogarelli

* Bianca Belair def. Kayden Carter

* Kushida def. Austin Theory