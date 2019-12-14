WWE NXT Live Results 12.13.19: Kushida Battles Shane Thorne, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Fort Pierce, Florida featuring a Kushida vs. Shane Thorne main event and more. The results are below, per Fightful:

– Travis Banks def. Dexter Lumis

– MJ Jenkins def. Samantha DeMartin

– Vanessa Borne & Jessi Kamea & Deonna Purrazzo def. Shotzi Blackheart & Santana Garrett & Briana Brandy

– Nick Ogarelli def. Cal Bloom

– Mansoor def. Dorian Mak

– Brendan Vink def. Mohamed Fahim

– Austin Theory def. Denzel DeJournette

– KUSHIDA def. Shane Thorne