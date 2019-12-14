wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.13.19: Kushida Battles Shane Thorne, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Fort Pierce, Florida featuring a Kushida vs. Shane Thorne main event and more. The results are below, per Fightful:
– Travis Banks def. Dexter Lumis
– MJ Jenkins def. Samantha DeMartin
– Vanessa Borne & Jessi Kamea & Deonna Purrazzo def. Shotzi Blackheart & Santana Garrett & Briana Brandy
With all the outside fighting, @JessiKameaWWE picks up the win for her, @VanessaBorneWWE @DeonnaPurrazzo! #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/yTcHQeydNx
— Wyatt (@BeastWrestler21) December 14, 2019
@DeonnaPurrazzo @JessiKameaWWE @VanessaBorneWWE with the win at #NXTFTPierce #NXTFortPierce 📸🙌🔥📸 pic.twitter.com/whAzbSIyzV
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 14, 2019
– Nick Ogarelli def. Cal Bloom
– Mansoor def. Dorian Mak
#nxtftpierce pic.twitter.com/uMHLDLGHp9
— Amanda eason (@Amanda88424647) December 14, 2019
– Brendan Vink def. Mohamed Fahim
– Austin Theory def. Denzel DeJournette
– KUSHIDA def. Shane Thorne
@KUSHIDA_0904 vs @ShaneThorneWWE #MainEvent #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/MouFmOvBPu
— 👑 Queen GiGi 👑 (@772DIVA) December 14, 2019
Tonight's main event at #NXTFtPierce was a great match between @KUSHIDA_0904 and @ShaneThorneWWE both wrestlers left it all in the ring. #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/K8Vm6oL6cH
— ⛄Tom Adler 🎄 (@cryotom) December 14, 2019
