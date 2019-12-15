wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 12.14.19: Matt Riddle & Keith Lee Battle Undisputed Era, More

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT 1-2-19

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Santa Cruz, California with Matt Riddle & Keith Lee teaming up against the Undisputed Era and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Tyler Breeze def. Jaxson Ryker

* Isaiah Scott def. Cameron Grimes

* Bronson Reed def. Kona Reeves

* Dakota Kai def. Mia Yim

* Pete Dunne def. Killian Dain

* Rhea Ripley & Candace LaRae def. Shayna Baszler & Io Sharai

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) def. Lio Rush

* Matt Riddle & Keith Lee def. NXT Champion Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly

