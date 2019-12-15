wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.14.19: Matt Riddle & Keith Lee Battle Undisputed Era, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Santa Cruz, California with Matt Riddle & Keith Lee teaming up against the Undisputed Era and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Tyler Breeze def. Jaxson Ryker
Tyler Breeze defeats Jaxson Tyler #NXTSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/AHFAZiNkp2
— Alex (lilchief2007) (@lilchief2007) December 15, 2019
* Isaiah Scott def. Cameron Grimes
* Bronson Reed def. Kona Reeves
* Dakota Kai def. Mia Yim
Whether @DakotaKai_WWE is a baby face or heel, she is still one of my favorite superstars & was so excited to see her get the W last night #NXTSantaCruz @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zplc0zQqd5
— Frank Rodriguez (@fram788208) December 15, 2019
* Pete Dunne def. Killian Dain
* Rhea Ripley & Candace LaRae def. Shayna Baszler & Io Sharai
The ladies killed it tonight in tag action!#NXTSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/dURHy90X1F
— Frank the Tank (@TribeFan1988) December 15, 2019
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) def. Lio Rush
* Matt Riddle & Keith Lee def. NXT Champion Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly
Run in from Finn Balor!#NXTSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/xOAyC7bqzQ
— Alex (lilchief2007) (@lilchief2007) December 15, 2019
#NXTSantaCruz#NXTSantaCruz
The stare off called it the stand off
Hopefully Wednesday they sqaure off
Finns going after that title watch your back Adam Cole pic.twitter.com/Vc7IY9N1zZ
— Maya rose Kareem🇵🇸🇮🇪🇬🇷🇸🇾 (@MayaroseKareem1) December 15, 2019
