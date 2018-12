WWE NXT Live Results 12.15.17: Matt Riddle Takes on Keith Lee, More

– WWE held its last NXT live event of the year on Saturday night in Largo, Florida. The full results are below per WZ:

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight).

* Punishment Martinez defeated Ric Boog.

* MJ Jenkins defeated Aliyah.

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Brennan Williams.

* Chelsea Green & Lacey Lane defeated Reina Gonzalez & Vanessa Borne.

* Matt Riddle defeated Keith Lee.

* Jessamyn Duke & Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane & Mia Yim.

* Aleister Black defeated Riddick Moss.