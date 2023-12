WWE NXT Live Results 12.16.23: Trick Williams Battles Bron Breakker, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday, headlined by Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker and more. You can see the full results from the Fort Pierce, Florida show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne def. Dante Chen & Boa

* Jaida Parker def. Brinley Reece

* The Family def. Lexis King & Dion Lennox. Lennox attacked King afterward.

* Tatum Paxley def. Kennedy Cummins

* Keanu Carver def. Malik Blade

* Hank Walker & Santa Tank Ledger def. Luca Crusifino & Javier Bernal

* Lash Legend def. Kelani Jordan

* Josh Briggs def. Oba Femi

* Cora Jade, Blair Davenport, & Izzi Dame def. Adrianna Rizzo, Karmen Petrovic, & Nikkita Lyons

* Tables Match: Trick Williams def. Bron Breakker