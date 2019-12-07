WWE NXT Live Results 12.6.19: Keith Lee Teams With Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live show on Friday night in Dade City, Florida with a six-man tag team main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Isaiah Scott def. Ridge Holland

* Nick Ogarelli def. Rinku Singh

* Rita Reis & Catalina Garcia def. Taynara Conti & Briana Brandy

* Denzel Dejournette def. Daniel Vidot

#NXTDadeCity @darealdenzelwwe gained some momentum with a win over "The Untamed" @DanielVidot. This back to basics approach seems to be working! pic.twitter.com/nW1GvpPfju — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 7, 2019

* Mansoor def. Austin Theory

* Kushida def. Dexter Lumis

M6 – @KUSHIDA_0904 tapped out @DexterLumis in a match I never knew I wanted to see until 8:45pm tonight. Also Dexter cut the most honest promo in company history. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/j2M0UHtFsz — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 7, 2019

#NXTDadeCity After his loss to @KUSHIDA_0904, @DexterLumis demands another opponent to beat up…and sniff. To his credit, he did sniff @JordanOmogbehin. Beat up, not so much. pic.twitter.com/TacLua3Uvd — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 7, 2019

* Kayden Carter & Xia Li def. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo

* Dominik Dijakovic, Matt Riddle & Keith Lee def. Dorian Mak, Killian Dain & Cameron Grimes