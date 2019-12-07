wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 12.6.19: Keith Lee Teams With Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic, More

December 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held an NXT-branded live show on Friday night in Dade City, Florida with a six-man tag team main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Isaiah Scott def. Ridge Holland

* Nick Ogarelli def. Rinku Singh

* Rita Reis & Catalina Garcia def. Taynara Conti & Briana Brandy

* Denzel Dejournette def. Daniel Vidot

* Mansoor def. Austin Theory

* Kushida def. Dexter Lumis

* Kayden Carter & Xia Li def. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo

* Dominik Dijakovic, Matt Riddle & Keith Lee def. Dorian Mak, Killian Dain & Cameron Grimes

