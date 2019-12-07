wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.6.19: Keith Lee Teams With Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live show on Friday night in Dade City, Florida with a six-man tag team main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Isaiah Scott def. Ridge Holland
* Nick Ogarelli def. Rinku Singh
* Rita Reis & Catalina Garcia def. Taynara Conti & Briana Brandy
Just look at the attitude on @TaynaraContiWWE! #LatinasDoItBetter #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/TJTIdK4sCo
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) December 7, 2019
* Denzel Dejournette def. Daniel Vidot
#NXTDadeCity @darealdenzelwwe gained some momentum with a win over "The Untamed" @DanielVidot. This back to basics approach seems to be working! pic.twitter.com/nW1GvpPfju
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 7, 2019
* Mansoor def. Austin Theory
* Kushida def. Dexter Lumis
M6 – @KUSHIDA_0904 tapped out @DexterLumis in a match I never knew I wanted to see until 8:45pm tonight. Also Dexter cut the most honest promo in company history. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/j2M0UHtFsz
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 7, 2019
#NXTDadeCity After his loss to @KUSHIDA_0904, @DexterLumis demands another opponent to beat up…and sniff. To his credit, he did sniff @JordanOmogbehin. Beat up, not so much. pic.twitter.com/TacLua3Uvd
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 7, 2019
* Kayden Carter & Xia Li def. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo
* Dominik Dijakovic, Matt Riddle & Keith Lee def. Dorian Mak, Killian Dain & Cameron Grimes
MAIN EVENT – @RealKeithLee @SuperKingofBros and @DijakovicWWE defeated @KillianDain @CGrimesWWE @Dorian_Mak #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/n4nU0U81FA
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 7, 2019
