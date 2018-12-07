Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results 12.7.18: War Raiders Face Lorcan and Burch, More

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
war raiders nxt WWE

– WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night. The show saw War Raiders battle Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* MJ Jenkins def. Deonna Purrazzo
* Brennan Williams def. Luke Menzies
* Wesley Blake def. Denzel Dejournette
* Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez def. Jessie Elaban and Chelsea Green
* Keith Lee def. Punishment Martinez
* The Street Profits def. The Forgotten Sons
* Lacey Evans def. Io Shirai and Mia Yim in a Triple Threat
* The War Raiders def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 

 

 


More Stories

loading