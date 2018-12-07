WWE NXT Live Results 12.7.18: War Raiders Face Lorcan and Burch, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night. The show saw War Raiders battle Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* MJ Jenkins def. Deonna Purrazzo

* Brennan Williams def. Luke Menzies

* Wesley Blake def. Denzel Dejournette

* Aliyah and Reina Gonzalez def. Jessie Elaban and Chelsea Green

* Keith Lee def. Punishment Martinez

* The Street Profits def. The Forgotten Sons

* Lacey Evans def. Io Shirai and Mia Yim in a Triple Threat

* The War Raiders def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch