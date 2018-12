WWE NXT Live Results 12.8.18: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday night. Tommaso Ciampa faced Velveteen Dream in the main event. The results were, per WZ:

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno.

* Jessamyn Duke defeated Candice LeRae.

* Bobby Fish defeated Humberto Carrillo.

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves.

* Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano.

* Heavy Machinery & Ricochet defeated Undisputed Era (Cole, O’Reilly, Strong).

* NXT Women’s Title Match – Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler by DQ.

* NXT Title Match – Tommaso Ciampa defeated Velveteen Dream.