wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.9.18: Ricochet Teams With Aleister Black, More
December 10, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE held an NXT live event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday night, with a main event of Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Matt Riddle defeated Donovan Dijakovic.
* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly retained over Heavy Machinery.
* Adam Cole defeated Humberto Carrillo.
* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha.
* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Marina Shafir defeated Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae.
* The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano.
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves.