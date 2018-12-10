WWE NXT Live Results 12.9.18: Ricochet Teams With Aleister Black, More

– WWE held an NXT live event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday night, with a main event of Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Matt Riddle defeated Donovan Dijakovic.

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly retained over Heavy Machinery.

* Adam Cole defeated Humberto Carrillo.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha.

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Marina Shafir defeated Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano.

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Aleister Black defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Kona Reeves.