WWE NXT Live Results 2.10.23: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More

WWE hosted an NXT live event in Tampa on Friday, with both brand’s of the tag team titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi def. Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana

* Lyra Valkyria def. Stevie Turner

* Charlie Dempsey def. Tank Ledger

* Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre def. Kayden Carter & Sol Ruca

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus def. Chase U

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kiana James & Fallon Henley def. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

* Axiom def. Dante Chen

* Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

