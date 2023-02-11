wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 2.10.23: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More
WWE hosted an NXT live event in Tampa on Friday, with both brand’s of the tag team titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker & Oba Femi def. Damon Kemp, Myles Borne & Bryson Montana
* Lyra Valkyria def. Stevie Turner
* Charlie Dempsey def. Tank Ledger
* Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre def. Kayden Carter & Sol Ruca
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus def. Chase U
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kiana James & Fallon Henley def. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
* Axiom def. Dante Chen
* Bron Breakker & Tyler Bate def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
#NXTTampa Known to team up for tag matches, the time has come for @Axiom_WWE and @DanteChenWWE to try their strength against the other's. pic.twitter.com/ycvHBW4ylc
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 11, 2023
The Tag Champ @FallonHenleyWWE
looks to be in quite a bit of pain here but the ring gear is 🔥
📸 @JeffReidUP #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/ClaeLeXJ40
— Dino🐺C🤘 (@NVhowlingWolves) February 11, 2023
#NXTTampa Main Event: @_trickwilliams & @Carmelo_WWE vs. Tyler Bate and @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/3x7jCwDz9b
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 11, 2023