wrestling

WWE NXT Live Results 2.22.20: Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis Team Up in Main Event

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event tony nese wwe 205 live 5818

WWE held an NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Saturday, with a tag team main event. The results are below courtesy of Fightful:

* Ridge Holland defeated Cal Bloom

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Marina Shafir

* Jake Atlas & Mohamed Fahim defeated Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar by DQ.

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Rocky

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Daniel Vidot

* Denzel DeJournette defeated Tino Sabbatelli

* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker & Steve Cutler) defeated Cezar Bononi, Dorian Mak & Brendan Vink

* Kacy Catanzaro & Babatunde defeated Indi Hartwell & Shane Thorne

* Bronson Reed defeated Killian Dain

* Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis defeated Lio Rush & Dio Maddin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading