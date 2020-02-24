WWE NXT Live Results 2.22.20: Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis Team Up in Main Event

WWE held an NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Saturday, with a tag team main event. The results are below courtesy of Fightful:

* Ridge Holland defeated Cal Bloom

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Marina Shafir

* Jake Atlas & Mohamed Fahim defeated Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar by DQ.

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Rocky

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Daniel Vidot

* Denzel DeJournette defeated Tino Sabbatelli

* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker & Steve Cutler) defeated Cezar Bononi, Dorian Mak & Brendan Vink

* Kacy Catanzaro & Babatunde defeated Indi Hartwell & Shane Thorne

* Bronson Reed defeated Killian Dain

#NXTCocoa A heated debate over who is @NXT's resident thicc boi is concluded with a @KillianDain-splattering frog splash by @bronsonreedwwe! pic.twitter.com/yeoqiVlOa8 — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2020

* Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis defeated Lio Rush & Dio Maddin