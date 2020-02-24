wrestling
WWE NXT Live Results 2.22.20: Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis Team Up in Main Event
WWE held an NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida on Saturday, with a tag team main event. The results are below courtesy of Fightful:
* Ridge Holland defeated Cal Bloom
* Mercedes Martinez defeated Marina Shafir
@MarinaShafir is such a badass 📸🤘 #LetsPlay #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/zbXF63Dnwy
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 23, 2020
* Jake Atlas & Mohamed Fahim defeated Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar by DQ.
* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Rocky
* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Daniel Vidot
* Denzel DeJournette defeated Tino Sabbatelli
* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker & Steve Cutler) defeated Cezar Bononi, Dorian Mak & Brendan Vink
* Kacy Catanzaro & Babatunde defeated Indi Hartwell & Shane Thorne
#NXTCocoa here are your winners!!! pic.twitter.com/GoTAy6rZhn
— Rick Ellis (@musicexpressdj) February 23, 2020
* Bronson Reed defeated Killian Dain
#NXTCocoa A heated debate over who is @NXT's resident thicc boi is concluded with a @KillianDain-splattering frog splash by @bronsonreedwwe! pic.twitter.com/yeoqiVlOa8
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 23, 2020
* Tony Nese & Mike Kanellis defeated Lio Rush & Dio Maddin
Welcome back to #NXTCocoa @itsLioRush pic.twitter.com/Lxzdox4rCh
— Shauna (@Shauna_Alxandra) February 23, 2020
